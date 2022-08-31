Squirrel Brett Auerbach made ESPN's top play. This one is tough to top, ever.

How did Brett Auerbach know the protective netting he was preparing to leap into face-first would bear his weight?

“I didn’t,” said Auerbach, laughing.

It’s not as if Auerbach practiced this move.

“All improv,” he said.

The you’ve-got-to-see-this snag by the Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher at Akron over the weekend was recognized as the No. 1 play of the day by ESPN’s SportsCenter.

A left-handed-hitting Akron batter fouled a ball high to the left of the plate. It drifted toward the seating area. Auerbach gave chase, slowly at the outset. Eyes on ball, Auerbach accelerated as he approached the wall - maybe three feet high - with the syncopation of a hurdler.

Auerbach went airborne on stride, leaping over the wall and into the netting as he caught the ball. He bounced off the netting back onto the wall, and then to the field, on his feet.

“Going back on a foul ball, sometimes you don’t see it very well right when it happens,” said Auerbach. “Luckily, I saw this one really good. I was just sort of jogging towards it and judged where the ball was, judged where the fence was, and I knew it was going to be close.

“And in mind, I was like, ‘I’m going to send it.’ That’s when I kind of put the turbos on, started running faster.

“I didn’t hear anything. It was one of those things where you kind of like black out. And all of a sudden, I’ve got the ball and I’m running off the field.”

Auerbach characterized the reaction he’s received from teammates, family, friends and fans as “awesome. A lot of people have reached out to me and a lot of them were just like, ‘That’s unbelievable.’ Some people told me it was one of the best (defensive plays) they’ve ever seen, which is really cool.”

Before the season, Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey was asked to name three or four Flying Squirrels whose progress the San Francisco Giants would closely monitor. Pelfrey’s short list included Auerbach, mainly because of his versatility.

Auerbach made his remarkable catch while playing a position that’s not his best. The Californian, who’s 24, first caught in high school, and only part-time after that.

For the Flying Squirrels, Auerbach has played second base, third base, and outfield in addition to catcher.

“I get tired of playing one, I get to move to another one,” said Auerbach, who grew up playing outfield. “There are things I enjoy about each one of them.”

The 5-foot-9 185-pounder is a devoted weight-lifter who has hit 16 homers for Richmond.

“It’s the ground up, right? It all starts with putting force in the ground and then up through the chain,” said Auerbach. “It’s definitely something that I’ve worked on for a while now.”

He checked into this week’s six-game series against Harrisburg batting .215, an average that doesn’t reflect Auerbach’s offensive emergence. He’s hitting .293 in August.

His appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 Plays was the fifth for the Richmond Flying Squirrels this season. Three other defensive gems each made it, as did a video of a hot dog wrapped in aluminum foil thrown from the field by a vendor into a net outstretched by a team employee stationed in the sound room on the press-box level.