Squirrel Chris Wright knows what Little League World Series offers participants

The 75th Little League World Series started Wednesday and cognitively transports Richmond Flying Squirrels reliever Chris Wright to a stirring and educational life episode.

He played in the 2011 LLWS, representing Cumberland, R.I., the New England Region champion, in Williamsport, Pa.

Wright’s team did not win it all in a global field of 16, but that’s immaterial, the way Wright views matters.

“That really wasn’t what it was all about. It was cool to be there. It was a great experience meeting all the people from different parts of the country and different parts of the world,” he said.

Wright, 23, believes connecting with an eclectic group at a young age helped him acclimate to professional baseball in terms of building relationships as a member of an international work force.

Examine photos of Wright from the 2011 Little League World Series and the intensity of this left-handed pitcher is can’t-miss stuff. From that perspective, not much has changed between the time Wright spun his first rolling curve balls for Cumberland and snapped off a sharper variety this year as a Flying Squirrel.

“From the first day I saw him last year in (High-A) Eugene to now, his mentality on the mound is second to none. There is a fierce competitor in there,” said Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey, who directed the Eugene club in 2021. “When you talk to him outside of the lines, he’s a very nice young man, very polite, just a good kid.

“But on the mound, he has that alter ego. He’s coming after you.”

When Wright got to Bryant University, he stood out as a first baseman before becoming a consistently effective pitcher. He was good enough defensively and as a hitter that Wright was a national two-way player of distinction as a Bryant junior in 2019, when San Francisco selected him in the 12th round.

Some professional organizations suggested to Wright that they would draft him and audition him as a first baseman and as a pitcher, and then determine his path. The Giants projected a pitcher from the get-go, and the back-end of games became Wright’s kitchen.

“I love being in that situation,” he said. “It allows me to lock in at another level. The level of focus heightens because you know how important the situation is.”

Wright has converted six of seven save opportunities for the Flying Squirrels, with an ERA of 2.98 through 42 innings.

He starts physically and mentally preparing for a potential closing chance about midway through the game. Stretching gets his body ready. Then the concentration kicks in. Start focusing too early in the evening and “it’s going to drain you,” he said.

Then to the mound Wright goes, with this “alter ego” to which Pelfrey referred.

“I think it’s really beneficial for anybody, but especially pitchers, because there are going to be days when you don’t have your best stuff,” said Richmond’s manager. “But the mental side, if you have that competitiveness in your mind … you’re going to get through it.”

Wright downshifted Tuesday morning at The Diamond, where the Flying Squirrels hosted a youth baseball camp. Wright was among the instructors. The setting reminded him of his Little League days.

“They’re just here to have fun, hit some balls, throw some balls,” he said. “They’re not really worried about going out there and trying to perform for an organization or anything in particular.

“It’s definitely just a different feel of baseball.”