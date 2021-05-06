Squirrel Jacob Heyward has more than baseball on mind

One of the first things Jacob Heyward did when he arrived for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ opening workout at The Diamond Sunday was pull out his camera and start taking pictures. Images of friends in the Squirrels front office he hadn’t seen since 2019, images of the ballpark, images that decades from now will say “Richmond” to Heyward.

This 6-foot-1 215-pound power hitter has a sensitive side.

“Photography has been a big thing for me in my life. It’s helped me stay centered, and stay present in the moment,” said Heyward, 25 and from McDonough, Ga. “It’s a part of me. It’s something I love to do. It captures memories. It captures feelings.

“You look at a picture that’s 10 years ago, you have a certain kind of feeling to it. There are certain things that are nostalgic, just like there would be with music. It’s something that’s brought a lot of passion and love and good energy for me.”

Obviously, Heyward has more on his mind than baseball. Would he rather be one rung (Triple-A) or two (MLB) up the ladder in the San Francisco Giants organization? Of course. But Richmond seems to agree Heyward, the younger brother of Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward.