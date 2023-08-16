Sean Roby reactivated as a Richmond Flying Squirrel on Aug. 12 after being gone for 11 months because of an injured ankle.

He walked out on The Diamond’s playing surface and started stretching in shallow right field with his teammates.

This position did not bring back good memories.

In that area of the field on Sept. 13 last season, Roby, playing first base and in the midst of a franchise record 25-homer season, backed up for a pop fly. His right leg buckled with a serious ankle issue.

“I tore all my ligaments, and three bone bruises,” Roby, a Californian, said Tuesday. “One of the worst things I’ve ever felt.”

He was carried off the field by teammates, unseen again in Richmond until late last week. A spiritual epiphany was the uplifting side of the frustrating forced absence.

“Honestly, I don’t look at it as a bad thing. I look at it as a different direction,” said Roby, 25. “I ended up getting baptized on June 4. So I think if that injury didn’t happen and I didn’t go through what I did in the offseason, I don’t think I would have gotten baptized.

“So I think it was all for a reason. And I believe that everything that happens in life now is for a reason. So that’s the way I look at it.”

Roby, a third and first baseman selected in the 12th round by the San Francisco Giants in 2018, left Richmond injured, looking at an extended recovery/rehabilitation, and said that situation “put me in a dark place. It was rough not being able to do what you can do.”

Advancement opportunity for a professional athlete, at least one in minor league baseball, doesn’t last long, relatively speaking. Make a mark within a year or two of career launch to earn promotions in the system’s chain, and then keep producing for another year or two, or be prepared to seek other work.

In Double-A during 2022, Roby was in the midst of his best professional year – those 25 homers came in 89 games - when he went down at The Diamond, while simply retreating to catch a popup.

“In the offseason, I was limited, could barely work out, barely hit,” he said.

He went through physical therapy. That initially did not help much, according to Roby.

He was closing a career year, one that could have earned a promotion in the Giants’ organization, when the right ankle betrayed him at The Diamond.

“It took me about 10 months just to be able to run and play,” said Roby, who on June 12 started participating in games in the lower minors. “That’s when I started feeling normal again.”

The rebound comes with a new mental approach associated with his baptism, according to Roby.

“My mind’s in the right spot,” he said. “The way I see it is life is way bigger than baseball.”

