Squirrel Sean Roby has overpowered The Diamond, ex-haunted house for HR hitters

Coach Gary Davenport threw batting practice to a group of Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday at The Diamond and lifted his hands after Sean Roby’s first few cuts.

Davenport’s unspoken question: Where do you want it?

Roby pointed with his bat to the outside corner.

Davenport obliged and Roby, a Flying Squirrels third/first baseman who bats right-handed, pounded balls to right-center and right field.

Roby, 23, has found that opposing pitchers seem to be focusing on the outer half of the plate when he bats since he leads the Eastern League in homers with seven.

There’s also a mechanical component to Roby’s interest in seeing a steady diet of outside strikes during afternoon workouts.

“My plan for BP is just go the other way. That keeps my body in control, gets my hands in,” said Roby. “Start pulling, and then it starts getting out of control.”

The pregame work of Roby, a 6-foot-2 215-pounder, by no means stops him from pulling the ball when the opportunity rises with inside pitches. Five of his seven homers departed parks in center or left.

Six of Roby's homers came at The Diamond, which began losing its reputation as a power hitters’ haunted house last season.

“I heard it’s a pitchers’ park and the ball really doesn’t fly much,” said Roby.

That certainly used to be the case. In 2021, distance to each power alley was cut by about 10 feet at the request of the San Francisco Giants, the Flying Squirrels' parent club. The Giants were informed by their minor leaguers and coaches that The Diamond presented an unfair challenge when it came to hitting homers, emphasized to a great degree the way baseball is currently played.

Perhaps the increased number of homers by the Flying Squirrels is also a reflection of recent superior power hitting compared to past seasons. Roby, for instance, hit 19 homers at High-A Eugene last year.

“The power has always been there,” said Roby, a resident of Indio, Calif. “It’s just, you’ve got to hit the ball first.”

He struck out 132 times in 97 games last season, and has 25 strikeouts in 15 games this year. That is an issue, but one overshadowed by the progress that Roby has made in the last two years, according to Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey, who was Eugene’s manager last year.

“Obviously, he’s a strong kid and over the last couple of years I’ve seen him put himself in a much better physical place from a workout standpoint, from just how his body weight is distributed,” said Pelfrey. “He’s done a really good job in the offseasons of really changing his physique a little bit, to go along with the bat/ball skill he’s got.”

Pelfrey noticed that starting in about mid-July last season, Roby began his routine of driving balls to the opposite field through Eugene batting sessions.

“He’s taken it upon himself to really elevate his game, and he is not slowing down one bit,” said Pelfrey.

In terms of pitch selection, “I believe I’m a lot smarter this year than I have been in the past five years,” said Roby. There’s another advantage he’s working with as a Flying Squirrel, says Roby.

“The fans are great here,” he said. “I believe it plays a huge part with us. When the crowd’s loud, it gets us hyped, gets us pumped, makes us want to play harder. I believe that helps out a lot.”