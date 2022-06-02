Squirrels claim 8-4 win at Akron

The Richmond Flying Squirrels put up three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings on Thursday night in Akron to defeat the RubberDucks 8-4.
The Squirrels were led offensively by Armani Smith, who went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored two runs. One of his hits was a triple.
On the mound, Kai-Wei Teng threw 80 pitches over five innings and allowed just two runs, picking up the win to advance to 2-5 on the season. The Squirrels used four relievers, one in each of the final four innings of the game.