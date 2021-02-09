Squirrels don't have a schedule yet, but they received Giants-assigned field staff

The Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels do not have a 2021 schedule yet, but they gained a field staff this week, courtesy of the San Francisco Giants.

The trio guiding the Squirrels will be the same assigned here for the 2020 season that was canceled because of the pandemic: manager Jose Alguacil, pitching coach Steve Kline, and hitting coach Doug Clark.

The Squirrels' season ordinarily begins in early April. But minor-leaguers at the Double-A level and below will reportedly start spring training after major-leaguers and Triple-A players leave, so there could be a month or more delay to the opening pitch of the Eastern League year.

The franchise business model for minor league baseball is based on paying customers, and yet to be determined is how many fans would be allowed at The Diamond for Squirrels' home games.

None of those on the Squirrels’ field staff will be new to Richmond. Alguacil led the Squirrels to a 72-68 record in 2015. He managed at Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants' system during 2016, and then spent three seasons as San Francisco's first-base coach.

Kline was the Squirrels' pitching coach during 2015-17, and then spent two seasons as pitching coach at Triple-A Sacramento. Clark, who has worked several years as a coach at the lower levels of the San Francisco system, played the 2007 season as an outfielder with the Triple-A Richmond Braves (Atlanta), batting .275 with 15 homers and 69 RBI.