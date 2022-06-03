 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Squirrels fall to RubberDucks

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo.

AKRON, Ohio — Richmond Flying Squirrels starter Kyle Harrison was tagged for six runs in 3ª innings as the Squirrels absorbed a 6-2 loss to Akron in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

Harrison yielded five hits and four walks. He struck out five. George Valera hit a two-out, three-run homer in the third for Akron.

The RubberDucks tacked on three more runs in the fourth.

The Squirrels managed two hits off starter Logan Allen, who went 6ª innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Richmond finished with three hits.

Franklin Labour drove in both Squirrels runs in the seventh.

