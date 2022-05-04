Squirrels keep rally caps on for sixth straight win, Frankie Tostado powerfully extends hit streak

The Flying Squirrels won their sixth straight game and improved their record on this homestand to 7-1 by extending their comeback formula from Tuesday and beating Akron 7-3 Wednesday.

Richmond, which rallied in the late innings on the way to a 5-4 win over the RubberDucks in 10 innings Tuesday, scored six times in the seventh inning Wednesday. Akron pitchers walked four in the seventh.

Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald homered in the fifth inning and first baseman Frankie Tostado extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Flying Squirrels (15-8) and RubberDucks play the third game of the six-game series at The Diamond Thursday at 6:35 p.m.​