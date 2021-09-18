 Skip to main content
Squirrels lose fourth straight, need win in final game to finish season above .500
The Richmond Flying Squirrels will need to end on a winning note to finish above .500 this season.

A four-run fifth inning Saturday propelled the Erie SeaWolves past the Squirrels 7-4 in Erie, Pennsylvania, saddling Richmond with its fourth consecutive loss.

The loss dropped the Squirrels to 56-56 going into Sunday's season finale.

Richmond hit three home runs on Saturday. Frankie Tostado's two-run shot in the first inning staked the Squirrels to a 2-0 lead. But Kerry Carpenter's three-run double in the third put Erie in front.

Richmond tied the game in the fifth on Jacob Heyward's homer, his third in his past six games. The SeaWolves responded in the bottom of the inning with five hits and four runs, two coming on Daniel Cabrera's homer off Michael Plassmeyer.

Sandro Fabian's homer accounted for the Squirrels' final run.

