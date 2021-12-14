Squirrels' Lou DiBella says 'We don’t have a lot of time' as ballpark plans remain vague

The city, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, and VCU continue to make determinations about a planned ballpark near The Diamond, and the city hopes to have some clarity on the process by year’s end.
City representatives have consistently stated that the goal is to issue a request for offers for the redevelopment of the 60-acre site off North Arthur Ashe Boulevard by Jan. 1. Requests for proposals announce a project, solicit bids from contractors, and typically provide a timeline and financing details.
Lou DiBella urges expediency. DiBella, the president and managing general partner of the Double-A Flying Squirrels, said Tuesday morning that he is ailing with a virus, but when recovered he intends to seek updates on the latest strategy concerning a ballpark to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985.
“I haven’t been informed of anything new recently,” said DiBella.
In 2016, VCU and the Flying Squirrels entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding that established their intention to construct and share a ballpark "in close proximity to the current location of The Diamond."
Throughout the early stages of the planning process, signs indicated that a new baseball stadium could be part of the VCU Athletics Village along Hermitage Road and owned by the school, whose baseball program would share the facility with the Flying Squirrels.
Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, and Leonard Sledge, the city economic development director, in September presented partial plans for the 40-acre VCU Athletics Village and the city's 60-acre site on the opposite side of Hermitage Road, roughly the location of The Diamond and Sports Backers Stadium. Sledge at that time said he did not have the answer yet as to whether the ballpark would be owned by the city or VCU as part of the Athletics Village.
Repeated attempts to reach Sledge in the last two weeks were unsuccessful.
Karol Gray, VCU's chief financial officer, earlier this month told The Times-Dispatch that a minor-league baseball stadium won't be built on VCU land, and that VCU intends to sell Sports Backers Stadium, owned by VCU, to the city. VCU remains part of the planning process for the ballpark, currently targeted for construction along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, according to sources involved in the talks.
The ballpark would be built on a portion of the city's 60-acre site that will also include mixed-use development.
“People need to understand that time is of the essence and this is not a joke if you value the Squirrels and what we do in the community," said DiBella.
“This is getting frustrating because I love the community and I want to be [in Richmond] ... I don’t see the urgency even though there is one. I need to feel that urgency. We don't have a lot of time.”
Following the 2019 season, Major League Baseball assumed operational control of the minors and defined stadium standards. The Diamond does not comply, putting Richmond at risk of eventually losing affiliated baseball, as it did in 2009 when the Triple-A Richmond Braves left town for Gwinnett, Ga., because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.
DiBella told The Times-Dispatch in April that the Flying Squirrels "need to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period … I think everybody knows the stakes, and I don't think anybody wants us to go anywhere."
Speaking of MLB executives involved in supervision of the minors, DiBella said, "I think they desperately want a new stadium in Richmond and for baseball to be in Richmond for the foreseeable future." MLB representatives declined the opportunity to comment.
“We’re continuing to work with VCU and the process is going well,” Todd Parnell, the CEO of the Flying Squirrels, said Tuesday. “We know that we have to keep everything moving along.”
In September, Sledge said the timeline for ballpark completion will become clearer following the determination of a development team for the area that will include the stadium. He said at that time he was unable to provide stadium cost or a capacity estimate, or a financing plan.
