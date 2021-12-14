Squirrels' Lou DiBella says 'We don’t have a lot of time' as ballpark plans remain vague

Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, and Leonard Sledge, the city economic development director, in September presented partial plans for the 40-acre VCU Athletics Village and the city's 60-acre site on the opposite side of Hermitage Road, roughly the location of The Diamond and Sports Backers Stadium. Sledge at that time said he did not have the answer yet as to whether the ballpark would be owned by the city or VCU as part of the Athletics Village.

Repeated attempts to reach Sledge in the last two weeks were unsuccessful.

Karol Gray, VCU's chief financial officer, earlier this month told The Times-Dispatch that a minor-league baseball stadium won't be built on VCU land, and that VCU intends to sell Sports Backers Stadium, owned by VCU, to the city. VCU remains part of the planning process for the ballpark, currently targeted for construction along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, according to sources involved in the talks.

The ballpark would be built on a portion of the city's 60-acre site that will also include mixed-use development.

“People need to understand that time is of the essence and this is not a joke if you value the Squirrels and what we do in the community," said DiBella.