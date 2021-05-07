Squirrels' Lou DiBella: 'We need to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period.'

Speaking of MLB executives involved in control of the minors, DiBella said, “I think they desperately want a new stadium in Richmond and for baseball to be in Richmond for the foreseeable future.”

The Diamond, which opened in 1985, lacks many of the new requirements: spacious clubhouses, coaches' rooms, a lounge, a kitchen and dining area, modern strength-and-conditioning areas, indoor batting cages, a video room, and quarters for female staffers. Adding those things at The Diamond is financially impractical, given the facility's age.

MLB did not mandate that all minor league ballparks comply in 2021, but it expects progress toward compliance during a three- or four-year stretch. From the time construction of a new ballpark begins, a minimum of 18 months is likely until a structure rises at approximately the current site of Sports Backers Stadium, according to the Richmond 300 master plan.

“Staying [at The Diamond] is not a long-term option, and everybody involved knows that,” said DiBella. “And frankly, no one can complain that the Squirrels haven’t been good soldiers over the last 11 years … I think we proved ourselves a lot over 11 years, but I think we proved ourselves a lot over the last two years.”

Minor league baseball teams did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic.