Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey took leap of faith to pro game: 'A lot of people thought I was crazy'

Dennis Pelfrey completed a professional baseball career and entered the construction business for a while. Then came the itch to coach the sport he played.

Pelfrey, named the Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Thursday, accepted a high-school coaching job, in his home state of Texas, at South Grand Prairie High School.

“I didn’t really want to be a teacher, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll try it out,’” said Pelfrey, who taught a business computer class in addition to coaching. “It was great.”

He was there for nine years, the last six as head coach.

A life-changing invitation then arrived for Pelfrey. A friend in independent baseball asked Pelfrey to consider becoming a coach on the professional level. Pelfrey accepted.

“My last three years as a high-school coach, in the summer I would go and I was a hitting coach in independent baseball,” said Pelfrey.

His job performance as a hitting coach earned Pelfrey the job as manager at Florence, Ky., which has a franchise in the independent Frontier League.

“I put in my two-week notice and walked away,” Pelfrey said of his high-school teaching/coaching job. “A lot of people thought I was crazy because I was at a big school in Texas making $60,000 a year going to managing an independent club making $30,000 with no benefits.

“My wife was very supportive. I couldn’t have done that without her support. We were expecting our first little boy together. We did it. It was rough there for a few years.”

A similar leap of faith connected Pelfrey with the San Francisco Giants organization before the 2020 season. He had a comfortable position in Florence after five years there, but was struck by another itch: seeing if what he was doing would be successful in affiliated baseball.

Independent league teams are not connected to Major League Baseball organizations. Affiliated teams are. If Pelfrey, who played in the independent leagues, ever wanted to reach the big leagues, he needed to get on the affiliated track.

Kyle Haines, the Giants’ director of player development, oversees the organization’s minor-league system and knew Pelfrey from their days together in independent leagues. When Giants affiliate San Jose needed a manager for 2020, Haines offered Pelfrey the job.

“My goal, I want to see how good I can be. I want to coach the best, and obviously make it to the big leagues. I just want to see if that’s possible, see if I’m good enough to do that,” Pelfrey said.

He never managed San Jose because the pandemic canceled minor league baseball in 2020. The Giants High-A franchise moved from San Jose to Eugene, and Pelfrey directed the Emeralds last season to a 69-50 record and the High-A West championship.

That showing influenced the Giants to move Pelfrey to Double-A Richmond this season.

“I’ve always lived my life trying to challenge myself,” Pelfrey said. “Taking this opportunity with the Giants – I’m more than appreciative that I even got the call - just lets me kind of reaffirm what I’m trying to do, keeps me on my toes, so to speak, and really challenges me to excel in what I’m doing.”

Note: The Flying Squirrels are currently training in Arizona and are scheduled to open April 8 at Bowie. Richmond’s home-opener will be April 12, vs. Altoona.