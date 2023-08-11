"CHARGE!" The crowd yells as the organ plays throughout the loud speaker as the Richmond Flying Squirrels prepare for the next play.

The iconic organ music is a staple at baseball games for fans to be excited during the games. While it may sound like there is a live organist at The Diamond, there is one man controlling the music.

"The biggest misconception that I get is people still think someone's playing the organ," Mark Doss said.

Doss has been the man behind the music at The Diamond for over ten years and although he does not play the organ, he still has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

"I didn't start out in music. I started out in stats," he said. "I just started doing that a couple times a year and then more and more."

The job may seem easy, as it can be done with a click of a button, but it has it's challenges.

There is a lot of music to be played during the duration of a game, and Doss has to remember which songs is appropriate for what is going on.

"I play the players' walk up songs and then we have songs for strikeouts, walks, home runs, things like that," he said. "They also have like, you know, one of the biggest things I love to do is like the pump up."

He has help from his computer as he has tabs on the screen that help him find the type of music he needs and then clicks on the song he chooses.

However, Doss does not receive help during certain situations where playing music may be awkward, such as an injury or ejection.

"The biggest thing in just some situations is what do you play?" he said. "I usually just pick something kind of chill and mellow."

While all of the music is on a computer file and Spotify, Doss has to make sure that he times the music right and plays what he needs to in order to get the crowd's energy going.

"I kind of just go with the crowd," he said. "If you have a crowd that's really into it and loves to clap, then I play a lot of claps."

Doss is in charge of most music selection, but he is not in charge of the walkup music for players going up to bat.

"Players have the freedom to choose whatever walk up song they want," he said. "We just have to make sure it's clean."

The process of making sure songs are appropriate is fairly simple as Doss reads through the lyrics, but for Spanish songs, they have to translate it to make sure it is good to go.

During one game, the audience can expect to hear hip-hop, pop, country, and even Latin music.

"I try to mix them all in," Doss said. "We have nights where it's Hispanic night and I try to focus on playing Hispanic music."

Despite the challenges, Doss is able to enjoy himself as he has the freedom to choose any song and having fun pumping up the crowd.

"I enjoy playing something and just looking up to the crowd and people dancing, cheering or yelling," he said. "During a song some fans will sing along and that is really cool to me as well."

