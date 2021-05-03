Squirrels' opening-night starter Tristan Beck had fraternal edge during pandemic

All opening nights bring fresh vitality, but this one will be extra special because of the absence of minor league baseball in 2020, Beck noted. The Flying Squirrels have not played since a 7-1 win over visiting Bowie on Sept. 2, 2019.

“I think it’s been over 600 days since the last game here in Richmond. I've never been here with the Squirrels before, but I’ve heard stories, even in my time before being [in the Giants organization], how much energy there is, how much it means to the community,” Beck said.

“I’m really excited to get to experience that first-hand.”

The Diamond seats 9,560. Capacity through the first homestand, which extends through Sunday, will be limited to 2,943 by Virginia and Major League Baseball COVID guidelines.

Beck and the Flying Squirrels’ other pitchers will not operate in as forgiving a ballpark as their predecessors. Following the 2019 season, the Giants requested that The Diamond’s power alleys be shortened. Since the stadium opened for the 1985 season, Richmond Braves and Richmond Flying Squirrels hitters have regularly been frustrated by the role the deep gaps (389 in right-center and 388 in left-center) played in holding down home runs.