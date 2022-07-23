Squirrels pitcher Kyle Harrison shows why he's the latest must-see prospect in Richmond

The first batter Kyle Harrison faced on Saturday night worked the count to 3-2, then drew a walk.

And that was the closest Bowie got to generating any offense.

"Was a little (ticked) off about that first walk," Harrison said. "So that just kind of fueled me through the entire outing."

There wasn't much else to the outing - nine Bowie batters, nine strikeouts for Harrison.

The abbreviated start was because Harrison has worked an irregular schedule over the past few weeks. He pitched against Reading on July 8, then took time off to pitch in the MLB Futures Game, held as part of All-Star Weekend.

Harrison, who will turn 21 next month, is one of the San Francisco Giants' top prospects, and his two months in Richmond have been a treat for fans who have become used to San Francisco keeping some of its top talent on the other side of the country.

Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said while the rest of the team got a four-day pause around the All-Star break, Harrison had a packed schedule - he cited meeting Ken Griffey Jr. as a particular treat of the weekend.

"It's a great experience, obviously, but he was worn out from that," Pelfrey said. "You've got travel, you've got events, then the game itself and the travel back."

None of that appeared to impact Harrison on Saturday night. He mixed in a devastating off-speed pitch with his usual velocity and kept the Baysox hitters guessing.

Harrison said he wants to take his cues from the team and coaches on how to manage the workload of a pro season.

"Just taking it day by day and listening to what your body needs," he said. "I'm still learning. This is my second year in pro ball. So I'm still learning how to bounce back and get ready for the next start."

If past results are any indication, baseball fans will want to circle their calendar when Harrison's next start in Richmond is scheduled.

Saturday's game - Bowie 3, Squirrels 2: Reliver Trenton Toplikar gave up three runs to Bowie in the fourth inning, enough for the Baysox to claim a 3-2 victory and send the Squirrels to their sixth straight loss.

Richmond had a bright spot at the plate in Diego Rincones, who had four hits, one of them a solo home run in the ninth inning.