 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Squirrels play uphill, win in 10 innings on Shane Matheny hit, spoil Nic Enright homecoming

  • 0
20220504_WEB_SQUIADDp01

Shane Matheny of the Flying Squirrels delivered a 10th-inning RBI single to push Richmond by Akron 5-4 Tuesday night at The Diamond.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Flying Squirrels played uphill most of Tuesday night and then celebrated at the end.

Richmond trailed Akron 3-0, tied it 3-3 in the eighth inning and 4-4 in the ninth inning before winning 5-4 in the 10th inning at The Diamond on a Shane Matheny walk-off RBI single.

Akron closer Nic Enright, from The Steward School and Virginia Tech, allowed the Flying Squirrels’ fourth run in the ninth on an RBI double by Frankie Tostado, and Matheny’s game-winning hit.

The Flying Squirrels (14-8) have won five straight. Richmond third baseman Sean Roby (three hits) drove in a fifth-inning run with a single and a seventh-inning run with a single.

Richmond beat Bowie in five of six games at The Diamond before Tuesday’s start of the second half of this 12-game homestand. The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks play the second game of their six-game series Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.​

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News