Squirrels play uphill, win in 10 innings on Shane Matheny hit, spoil Nic Enright homecoming

The Flying Squirrels played uphill most of Tuesday night and then celebrated at the end.

Richmond trailed Akron 3-0, tied it 3-3 in the eighth inning and 4-4 in the ninth inning before winning 5-4 in the 10th inning at The Diamond on a Shane Matheny walk-off RBI single.

Akron closer Nic Enright, from The Steward School and Virginia Tech, allowed the Flying Squirrels’ fourth run in the ninth on an RBI double by Frankie Tostado, and Matheny’s game-winning hit.

The Flying Squirrels (14-8) have won five straight. Richmond third baseman Sean Roby (three hits) drove in a fifth-inning run with a single and a seventh-inning run with a single.

Richmond beat Bowie in five of six games at The Diamond before Tuesday’s start of the second half of this 12-game homestand. The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks play the second game of their six-game series Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.​