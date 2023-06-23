Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Carter Aldrete has always grown up in a competitive environment with his family. That competitiveness has turned him into a professional baseball player who, no matter what his stats are, is never satisfied and wants to get better.
"Competitiveness, and go about our life in a competitive manner," he said. "That’s what I grew up in and I’m glad I’m living it now."
So far this season, Aldrete is leading the Squirrels with 31 RBIs, and is tied fifth in the Giants system with nine home runs and eighth with 52 hits.
While he is proud of those numbers, he said he's devoting his time in Double-A to continuing to improve.
"For me personally, I don’t really think I’ve scratched the surface of what I can do this season, obviously I’m proud of what I’ve done, but I think that there are a lot of improvements to be made," he said.
The former Arizona State standout knows that the pressure is always there, which means that there are expectations and work to be done in order to enjoy the big moments, like hitting 15 home runs since he was promoted to Richmond in July 2022.
"I think of it as something good and something that I am going to continue to have, because if there is pressure, there’s expectations," he said. "If there’s expectations, there’s work to be put in and I know I’ve put in that work, so it’s just, enjoy the moment and go about it like that."
The 6-foot-2, 205 pound infielder said that he wants to improve his at bats, control the strike zone, take walks and do some damage to the other teams.
He plans on doing this before and after the All-Star break, but during the four-day rest period in early July, he wants to reset his mind and body before the second half of the season begins.
"With the All-Star break coming up, I really just need the time to let my body rest," he said. "Those four days that I’m going to take are going to be to let my body recover and let my mind recover and kind of get away from the game just a little bit, and then be excited to come back and have a big second half.
"Thankfully, I’ve gotten to play a lot in the first half and I get to play every day and get the opportunity to prove yourself each and every day."
As the season continues, his main motivation to help him through the cold streaks and improvement are his mom and his sister, who are his biggest supporters.
"If I do everything I want in this game, I can take care of my family in a way that I would like to," he said. "Every time I feel down or I feel lazy, I thin about my family and everything that I promised to myself that I was going to give them."
