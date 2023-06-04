When Bailey Johnson took over as the Richmond Flying Squirrels' community relations manger in 2020, one of her first tasks was to improve the team's reading program after COVID shrunk it from 80 schools to just 68 participating in 2022.

"I really spent my offseason trying to figure out, how can we get this back in front of more schools that have never participated before?" she said. "And how can we bring it back to how it was before the pandemic?"

This year the program has been even more successful, with 118 elementary and middle schools participating, and helping sell out The Diamond on weeknights.

Students at participating schools must read eight books, then receive a free ticket and the opportunity to parade around the outfield before the game.

So many students have participated that the Squirrels had to add a fifth reading night, on June 21, to ensure everybody could participate.

Johnson encouraged parents to buy their tickets ahead of time so that they are able to join their students because of the high demand for tickets.

During the first four reading nights there were, on average, 20 schools represented each night, and each participating school received about 200 tickets to give to students who completed the challenge of reading eight books between February 6 to March 24.

The work for the reading program begins as soon as the offseason begins, getting schools signed up for the program.

"I think a lot of people don't realize how early we start the process," Johnson said.

After schools sign up, they pick a day for Johnson, Nutzy and the rest of the staff to go to the schools for an assembly to introduce the challenge.

"Seeing people care about Nutzy and getting excited when we're there, it can be monotonous for me, but when they (the kids) get so excited when Nutzy pops out, it's joyous for me and makes it all worth it," she said.

Johnson said that what makes her happy with the program is that it gets kids excited to read, as they get a thrill out of participating in the pregame parade on the field.

"I love what I do, because I want people to be able to come to the ballpark and experience things that we take for granted," she said.

Johnson is excited about growing the program in the coming years, as she said she has already had even more schools in the Richmond area express interest in signing up.

"I can't wait to grow," she said. "One hundred eighteen was amazing this year. I'm hoping to have five or six reading nights next year just because we're going to have so many more schools."

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos