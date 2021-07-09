 Skip to main content
Squirrels roll in doubleheader opener vs. Bowie
Harrisburg at Squirrels

Flying Squirrels starting pitcher Caleb Kilian, seen last month in a game at The Diamond, tossed a three-hit shutout Friday in the opening win of a doubleheader in Bowie, Md.

 FILE, Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Caleb Kilian tossed a three-hit shutout and Heliot Ramos homered and drove in two runs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Baysox in Game 1 of a Northeast League doubleheader in Bowie, Md.

Kilian needed 78 pitches to complete the seven-inning victory, walking one and striking out four. He improved to 3-0 this season with a 2.09 ERA.

After Ramos homered in the first inning, Brandon Martorano’s blast in the second was part of a three-run second inning for Richmond (31-26).

Starter John Means (0-1) took the loss for Bowie (32-23), allowing four runs — two earned — and five hits over three innings.

The second game ended after press time; get the result at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

