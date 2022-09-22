Squirrels' season ends in defeat, but Giants exec deems season a major success

The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Erie SeaWolves played Game 2 of the best-of-three Southwest Division Series on Thursday night at The Diamond. The SeaWolves won the first game 9-3 Tuesday in Erie, Pa., and then prevailed 6-2 in Thursday’s second game, ending Richmond’s season.

Catcher Ricardo Genoves and first baseman Carter Aldrete hit back-to-back, bases-empty homers in the second inning, but the Flying Squirrels scored no more.

Despite postseason’s outcome, the San Francisco Giants senior director of player development, Kyle Haines, pronounced the season a success on and off the field for the Flying Squirrels, their front office, and fan support.

“We tend to evaluate individual development and, basically, are we building winning ballplayers for our major league team?” said Haines, in Richmond for Thursday’s game. “I think there’s been a lot of growth in a lot of players throughout the system.

“Some are maybe still a long ways away from being a finished product, but you have to love the trajectory. The path that they’re on potentially could lead them to a good career, if they continue on those paths.

“So on an individual level, I think there’s been a lot of success stories in making players much closer to being major-league ready, winning ballplayers.”

Haines managed the 2017 Flying Squirrels.

This regular season, the Flying Squirrels led all of Double-A in average attendance (6,160) and ranked 14th among 120 minor league teams in that category. That’s a notable achievement for a couple of reasons.

The Flying Squirrels play home games at a stadium that opened in 1985 and was judged by an AECOM Sports Economics report in December of 2021 as “functionally obsolete.”

Secondly, the Double-A affiliate’s parent club is the Giants, a connection that doesn’t resonate with many fans in Virginia.

The Flying Squirrels drew 9,159 Thursday night and to have that happen this late in September, with Virginia Tech playing a nationally televised football game against West Virginia, an NFL game also being broadcast (Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh), and a threat of rain in the Richmond region reflects the high-functioning ability of the Flying Squirrels’ marketing machinery.

“We love Richmond,” said Haines. “I’m always excited to talk about that every chance I can. (San Francisco and Richmond) are definitely a long ways away from each other, but at the same time, I think we’re all bonded by the love of game and for the characters on the field and off the field that we’ve provided to Richmond here for well over 10 years now.”

This year marked the Flying Squirrels’ third trip to the Eastern League playoffs, and Richmond qualified by winning the EL Southwest Division first-half title. They joined the league for the 2010 season.

The Flying Squirrels reached the EL championship series in 2011, and were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats three games to one. Richmond was swept in three games by the Binghamton Mets in the 2014 EL championship series.