Squirrels thank fans in home finale of pandemic-altered campaign

“Going into this, I felt like the Flying Squirrels would be an important part of the healing culture in the community,” Parnell said, “and I’m very proud of how our entire organization really helped in the Richmond region.”

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the team in 2020, and it’s still feeling the effects today having to navigate cancellations, protocols and fewer employees.

But Parnell said that the unity between the staff, players and fans created a sort of positive feedback loop that got them through a pandemic-altered 2021 season. It’s also set them up for a positive 2022 campaign, where the hope of normal still lingers.

Fan Appreciation Night wasn’t just a theme for Parnell: “[Their support] means everything. It’s emotional to me.

“How many fans stop me and others on our team around the ballpark and say things like, ‘Hey, in 2020 all we thought about was going back to the ballpark,’ or, ‘You guys helped get me and my family through COVID.’ … That’s what it’s all about.”

There’s a bittersweet edge to the end of the season; the team inevitably won’t look the same next April, and the staff is in need of a bit of a break after months of pressure.