Squirrels' uncertainty mounts as Yankees leave Double-A Trenton for better ballpark

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, declined comment when contacted Sunday.

The Yankees’ Saturday release states, in part, “We thank the great city of Trenton and the Thunder owners for 18 years of collaboration and we wish them well, but this decision was made strictly on the basis of what we believe to be the best facility to develop our young players.”

Trenton's Arm & Hammer Park opened in 1994.

VCU took the lead in planning a new ballpark that would be shared with the Flying Squirrels on Hermitage Road, near The Diamond. Much of the area envisioned as home of the VCU Athletics Village, including a ballpark, is occupied by the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority warehouse and offices. That complex is relocating to Hanover County in a move expected to be completed by July or August of 2021. VCU Athletics Village construction would begin thereafter, presumably.

No timeline, or financing plan, has been provided by VCU or the Flying Squirrels.