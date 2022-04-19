Start of Flying Squirrels-at-Erie series delayed by wet and cold conditions

This is not a great weather week for baseball in Erie, Pa., and the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Erie SeaWolves couldn’t play as scheduled Tuesday afternoon because of cold and wet conditions.
They’ll try to start the six-game series Wednesday afternoon at 12:35, and then play a double-header Thursday, with a first pitch at 4:05 p.m.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a 12-game homestand April 26-May 8.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor
Tags
JOHN O'CONNOR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today