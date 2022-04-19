 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Start of Flying Squirrels-at-Erie series delayed by wet and cold conditions

The Flying Squirrels began their 2022 home schedule with a sellout crowd, a return to normalcy after two years impacted by the pandemic. In 2020, the minor league season was canceled, and in 2021, attendance for the home opener was heavily limited.

This is not a great weather week for baseball in Erie, Pa., and the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Erie SeaWolves couldn’t play as scheduled Tuesday afternoon because of cold and wet conditions.

They’ll try to start the six-game series Wednesday afternoon at 12:35, and then play a double-header Thursday, with a first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a 12-game homestand April 26-May 8.

