Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has scored political points over the years by opposing the deal that brought the Washington Commanders football team to the city.

Now, with the land up for grabs, he'll have a big say in what's next - though he will find himself limited as he does so.

During a press conference Tuesday, Stoney was asked about the site by reporters, and said he wanted to see it turned into green space for city residents.

That's also probably the path of least resistance.

The state owns the land, which is directly behind the Science Museum of Virginia on Leigh St.

Under the original deal, the land was leased to the Richmond Economic Development authority for a term of 20 years, extendable to 60 years, for the purpose of building the camp facility.

Any new construction on the site must be approved by the state and "compatible with the current uses of the premises."

That likely rules out any big-scale development of housing or retail, as the state would almost certainly want to share in the profits of such work.

Also unlikely is a future where VCU obtains the land.

The school, which has expanded its footprint immensely over the past decade, was approached about the land but, as of last year, wasn't interested.

The school is instead focusing on a new "Athletics Village" near The Diamond, where its sports teams can be together in one place.

During his remarks Tuesday, Stoney noted that the land's location, next to two museums - the Science Museum of Virginia and the Childrens Museum of Richmond - should factor in as decisions are made.

The science museum has expanded in recent years and now has an event center entrance behind the building, facing the training camp land.

While sports could remain a focus of the land as green space, it's probably not going to be the central identity of the space.

Sports tourism complexes like the River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield need dozens of fields for weekend events, which wouldn't be feasible at the training center site.

The city has been hopeful the fields could be used to play high school football games, but there is not enough lighting to play at night, when teams can maximize ticket sales, and there is only one locker room, meaning one of the teams has to change off-site.

Organizers of Richmond’s Iron Blossom Festival will try to stage a music festival there this August, starring big-name acts Hozier and Lord Huron, but the city's long-term future of outdoor music is most likely at either Brown's Island or a new riverfront amphitheater.

That leaves a park as the easiest path for Richmond's government to follow. With the explosion in residents in Scott's Addition, a large community green space would provide a central space for those residents to gather, and perhaps a signature amenity for the city.

