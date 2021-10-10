Successful Hail Mary, fourth-down conversion help lead Saints to victory over Washington

LANDOVER, Md. - Given an opportunity to get right after a rough start to the season, the Washington defensive line rose to the occasion. The secondary, however, did not.

A number of embarrassing coverage miscues culminated with 8 seconds left in the first half, when New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston let a 49-yard Hail Mary pass fly into the end zone.

None of the six Washington defenders even jumped as it landed into the outstretched arms of Marquez Callaway, sparking the Saints to a 33-22 victory.

The Saints backed up their win with a gutsy call late. With New Orleans leading by 5 points and 6:12 remaining, Saints coach Sean Payton elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 34-yard line. Winston executed a successful QB sneak, jump-starting a touchdown drive that put the game out of reach.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had perhaps his worst game since being named the team's starter. He threw two interceptions, the latter a backbreaker at the end of the third quarter where Heinicke seemed to stare down the defender before throwing it his way.

Washington is now 2-3 with games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers on deck.