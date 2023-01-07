Sunday could mark the end of the Dan Snyder era in Washington, and the circumstances are fitting

After purchasing the Washington franchise in 1999, one of the first things new owner Dan Snyder did was expand the capacity at FedEx Field.

It was a smart business decision – demand far outpaced supply, and the next season, the then-Redskins led the league in attendance, hosting 647,424 fans over eight home games.

Fast-forward to present day, and the situation couldn't be more different.

Through eight home games this year, the team has hosted 460,140 fans. Because of an expanded schedule, Sunday is the ninth game, but on a per-game basis, Washington currently sits last in the NFL in average attendance.

Plenty will be said in the coming weeks about the Snyder era in Washington, as rumors continue to intensify that he will sell the team to a new owner this offseason.

If this is the end, it's a fitting one for Snyder.

The stadium is likely to be filled with blue on Sunday, as the rival Cowboys play for a shot at the NFC East title, while the Commanders play out the string on another disappointing season.

The 2018 season ended similarly, with Eagles fans chanting in the concourse after making the postseason with a win.

One of the league's premier franchises when Snyder purchased it, Washington has gone 163-220-2 since. He has not seen a playoff win since 2005.

It is the off-the-field dysfunction that has best marked the Snyder era, though, and Sunday will mark another round, as the team retires the number of legendary quarterback Sonny Jurgensen on a cold January day in front of rival fans.

Another Washington tradition will be on display as well, as the team trots out yet another quarterback.

This time, it will be rookie Sam Howell getting his NFL debut.

Howell was a fifth-round draft pick, and the team will get its first opportunity to see what he's capable of, though with a number of veterans getting the day off, coach Ron Rivera said this won't be the final word on Howell and his abilities.

"We also have to be realistic about what's coming up with free agency in the draft," Rivera said. "So, we'll go through the entire process."

The Cowboys have two objectives on Sunday. A best-case scenario for them would be a win, combined with an Eagles loss, which would give them the NFC East title and a home playoff game.

Secondly, the Cowboys want to see a strong outing out of quarterback Dak Prescott, who has struggled in recent weeks, most notably against the Titans in Week 17, even though Tennessee wasn't playing for anything in that game.

It's not a given that Prescott puts up big numbers Sunday, with many of Washington's star defensive linemen participating in the game.

Regardless of what happens, the Dallas season will continue, while another campaign falls short of expectations in Washington.

It may also be Snyder's final time watching his team from the owner's box, a final chapter that illustrates just how far the team has fallen.