Sunday night spotlight shines on Washington Football Team, one win away from a playoff berth

One of the best moments in recent Washington football history took place during a night game in Philadelphia.
Another was on "Sunday Night Football."
Both games, against the Eagles in 2015 and the Cowboys in 2012, resulted in Washington being named the NFC East champion.
"You live for these kinds of moments," running back J.D. McKissic said.
It's gone the other way, too, as it did in a 2016 final-game loss to the Giants that knocked Washington out of playoff contention.
First-year Washington coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly stressed this week there's no pressure on his team, which at 6-9 typically wouldn't have the opportunity to be playing for the playoffs.
"If this were three years down the line, I’d be disappointed if we didn’t make it," he said. "But right now, I’m ecstatic where we are.
"I saw the preseason predictions where people predicted we weren’t going to win more than three games. I saw those things. I get those.
"This, to me, is house money. That’s the way I’m going to look at it. I want our guys to understand we came a long way. We did. Despite everything that happened in 2020, this football team has come a long way."
Whether they can go further depends on how well the defense can handle Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has dazzled with his mobility but has also been prone to turnovers.
That tendency, plus a national television spotlight, provides an opportunity for defensive end Chase Young to lock up defensive rookie of the year honors with a big play or two that lifts his team to victory.
Young's season has been greeted with acclaim both inside and outside the building, and he was named a captain last week.
"I didn't expect that at all," Young said. "That was an honor. The only thing I can do now is just keep doing what I've been doing, and try to do it better."
Victory will also hinge on not making key special teams miscues, as punt returner Steven Sims did last week - his muffed punt led to an early touchdown for Carolina.
Perhaps most importantly, Washington will need to find strong quarterback play. It appears Alex Smith will attempt to give it a go after missing three weeks with a strained calf, but just how effective will he be?
If he struggles, Rivera will face a tough decision in how quickly to give Smith the hook and go to backup Taylor Heinicke.
One thing Rivera isn't worried about is the big stage. Washington's biggest wins this year came against Dallas on Thanksgiving and Pittsburgh in a Monday afternoon game, both of which were played in a national spotlight.
"Both of those games were times where there were going to be a lot of people watching them," the coach said. "I thought they handled that very well."
On Thursday, Rivera said he was more worried about his ability to hold up. Because of his cancer treatments, he remains fatigued and said he is often asleep well before 11 p.m., when Sunday's game is expected to end.
He said in Pittsburgh, another late game, he arrived at the stadium and took a nap, and he'll find a way to do likewise on Sunday.
With a high-stakes, high-pressure game on tap, Rivera's ability to snooze away the afternoon could be a positive trait if he can get it to rub off on his team.
