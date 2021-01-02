Sunday night spotlight shines on Washington Football Team, one win away from a playoff berth

One of the best moments in recent Washington football history took place during a night game in Philadelphia.

Another was on "Sunday Night Football."

Both games, against the Eagles in 2015 and the Cowboys in 2012, resulted in Washington being named the NFC East champion.

"You live for these kinds of moments," running back J.D. McKissic said.

It's gone the other way, too, as it did in a 2016 final-game loss to the Giants that knocked Washington out of playoff contention.

First-year Washington coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly stressed this week there's no pressure on his team, which at 6-9 typically wouldn't have the opportunity to be playing for the playoffs.

"If this were three years down the line, I’d be disappointed if we didn’t make it," he said. "But right now, I’m ecstatic where we are.

"I saw the preseason predictions where people predicted we weren’t going to win more than three games. I saw those things. I get those.

"This, to me, is house money. That’s the way I’m going to look at it. I want our guys to understand we came a long way. We did. Despite everything that happened in 2020, this football team has come a long way."