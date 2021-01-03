Sunday night's NFL game won't be available on Verizon Fios in Richmond. Here's how to watch.

This isn’t the first time local sports fans have been caught in the middle of a contract dispute.

Comcast customers still don’t have access to ESPN’s ACC Network, which televised a majority of Virginia and Virginia Tech football games this year. No resolution is expected in that dispute until this summer, when the ESPN-Comcast contract comes up for renewal.

In a statement, Verizon said it would work to keep costs down for consumers.

The company wrote on its website: “We negotiate hundreds of these agreements each year and, while we are able to reach mutually agreeable terms with the majority of our programming partners prior to any service disruptions, sometimes broadcasters and cable networks demand unacceptable price increases.

“Since such excessive increases would translate into significant increases in the rates you, our customers, pay each month, we will stand for you against unreasonable rate increases for TV programming.”

In an e-mail, Gray Television senior VP Robert Folliard wrote: “Over the last ten years, we have negotiated more than 1,000 of these carriage agreements, and I can count on one hand — with some fingers to spare — the number of times our company has failed to reach an agreement with a cable or satellite operator.”

Folliard noted that Fios has pulled local stations in other markets in past years as well, seeking more favorable contract terms.