Sunday observations: I watched an NFL game in an empty stadium. It was weird.

--The breakout player offensively for me was Logan Thomas, who was a security blanket for Haskins, and emerged as a go-to player for an offense that needs one. Thomas wasn't on the field for the first play, so he'll have to wait for his first NFL start, though.

--Pending further review, the area of concern offensively is the left side of the line. Geron Christian and Wes Martin weren't good enough, and at one point let Haskins get blindsided in a way that shouldn't ever happen to an NFL quarterback.

--Let's move to the defense, since that will be fun. Goodness, Chase Young can play football. The only reason Young didn't have eight sacks is because his teammates shared in the fun.

--Ryan Kerrigan's emergence bodes extremely well for this group, too. Philly's offensive line was weak, and as Kerrigan put it, "you never go into a game thinking you'll get eight sacks," but the expectations will be big for these guys the rest of the way, and I have a feeling they'll deliver some highlight moments.

--In the secondary, Troy Apke looked lost at times, but it was a thumbs up for Jimmy Moreland's first game as an outside cornerback. Philly had a lot of success going to tight ends over the middle, a staple against Washington over the years, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

--One massive difference between 17-0 and the rest of the game? Washington quit making dumb penalties. The little things are massive at the NFL level, and once they quit beating themselves, the Football Team was in a much better spot.