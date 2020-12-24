Sunday won't be Ron Rivera's first high-stakes game at FedEx Field

ASHBURN - Washington coach Ron Rivera has talked at length this week about how important it is for his team to respect the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a team with nothing to play for.
He's got personal experience in the situation.
In 2016, the Panthers, who had been all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, visited Washington for a Week 15 Monday Night Football game.
Washington had a playoff berth on the line, and Cam Newton entered the game with a sore shoulder, but costly turnovers from Kirk Cousins led to a 26-15 Washington loss.
Sunday, Rivera will be Washington's coach, but the stakes will be largely the same - a potential playoff berth for Washington, nothing for Carolina.
"They have nothing to lose, they’re pulling all the stops out," Rivera said. "Fakes in terms of special teams will be up. Special plays on offense will be up. Rolling in a bunch of guys to see what they can do; guys are going to be hungry because they’ll want the opportunity to prove it. To me, we’ve got to approach this game as if everything is on the line in terms of that for both teams."
Rivera didn't play Washington annually in Carolina, but the games always found a way to be notable.
Last year he was fired after the Panthers lost to the Redskins; in 2015, after his team put a 44-16 beatdown on Washington, Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher suggested the team didn't get favorable calls from officials because of its name, which has since been changed.
"We shouldn’t have to be punished for that," Hatcher said at the time. "It’s been every game, calls after calls that should’ve been made in our favor, but it goes to them. It’s just not right."
Virtually all of the players on Sunday weren't around for that game, but there are plenty of ties between the two teams, given that Rivera took most of his staff with him to Washington.
On Monday, before the Dwayne Haskins drama consumed the week, Rivera said he would work hard to ensure that wasn't a focus.
"It becomes a storyline if you guys continue to make it the storyline. I’m not going to," he said. "The emotion of this game for me is this organization. This organization right now is more important than my personal situation. I mean that because we have 53 guys downstairs and a group of coaches that we want to get into the playoffs, they want to get into the playoffs, and we want to do it for them and for us. We have to focus in on the game."
While the Panthers run different plays than they did when Rivera was coach, there is also a knowledge of the other side that could come in handy.
In addition, Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner previously worked with Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Minnesota.
Washington has struggled this season to contain mobile quarterbacks.
Rivera said despite the outside storylines involving him getting revenge and the Haskins situation, he feels his team is focused and ready to play on Sunday.
"I told the guys in the huddle just before we got started [Wednesday], ‘There’s a lot of interesting things that are out there, but the most important thing that is out there right now is the game that we’re about to play,'" Rivera said. "I’d like to believe that our guys have come together and they’ve put their focus on playing this game coming up on Sunday."
