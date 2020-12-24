Sunday won't be Ron Rivera's first high-stakes game at FedEx Field

"We shouldn’t have to be punished for that," Hatcher said at the time. "It’s been every game, calls after calls that should’ve been made in our favor, but it goes to them. It’s just not right."

Virtually all of the players on Sunday weren't around for that game, but there are plenty of ties between the two teams, given that Rivera took most of his staff with him to Washington.

On Monday, before the Dwayne Haskins drama consumed the week, Rivera said he would work hard to ensure that wasn't a focus.

"It becomes a storyline if you guys continue to make it the storyline. I’m not going to," he said. "The emotion of this game for me is this organization. This organization right now is more important than my personal situation. I mean that because we have 53 guys downstairs and a group of coaches that we want to get into the playoffs, they want to get into the playoffs, and we want to do it for them and for us. We have to focus in on the game."

While the Panthers run different plays than they did when Rivera was coach, there is also a knowledge of the other side that could come in handy.

In addition, Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner previously worked with Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Minnesota.