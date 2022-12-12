Sunday's NFL results only amplify the importance of Commanders-Giants rematch

The Washington Commanders players returned to Ashburn on Monday, preparing to get back to work on Tuesday after a week away.

While they were gone, the playoff picture started crystalizing in a way that shines an even brighter spotlight on this week's game, the first "Sunday Night Football" appearance at FedEx Field since 2017.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched their playoff berth, and right now have a two-game edge for the bye week, though that edge is essentially three games considering they hold the tiebreaker on the Vikings and Cowboys, the two teams behind them.

The Cowboys are not yet mathematically in, but that's just a formality at this point — as the top wild card, they would get to play the winner of the lowly NFC South, where Tampa Bay currently sits in first with a 6-7 record.

Then there are the Giants and Commanders.

Both have identical 7-5-1 records. Because the tie was against each other, the winner of Sunday's game will have sole possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Because they play each other this weekend, the winner will essentially get a two-game edge over the other, instead of one, because they will also hold the tiebreaker.

That likely means that the winner will just have to win one of its final three games to secure a playoff spot.

The loser, however, will have to get to work. The Seahawks (7-6) and the red-hot Lions (6-7) are both legitimate contenders for the final spot.

Detroit knocked off Minnesota on Sunday, and faces an easy schedule down the stretch: Jets, Panthers, Bears and Packers.

How much of a contender the Seahawks are will become clear on Thursday night, when they face the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers worked some magic on Sunday with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy, but Seattle's defense will likely furnish a tough challenge on the short week.

For now, Commanders fans can hold out hope they don't have to spend the final weeks scoreboard watching.

A win against the Giants eliminates any worry, and sets up a home stretch where one victory is likely enough to get the job done. Washington faces the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys during that stretch, and it's looking increasingly likely Dallas won't have anything on the line in the Week 18 game.

Oddsmakers have installed Washington as 4.5-point favorites, a nod to how the Giants seem to be fading down the stretch, as well as a belief by many that the first matchup between the two teams should have been won by Washington, if not for a handful of mistakes that proved costly.

The Commanders take the field for their first practice since the break on Wednesday, which will also provide the first glimpse into how healthy the team will be down the stretch.