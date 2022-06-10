Taiwanese pitcher feeling at home with Flying Squirrels

After growing up in Taichung, Taiwan, an industrial city with a population of over 2.8 million people, right-handed starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng said this week he prefers the slower tempo of life in the states.

“The language is hard,” Teng said about life in America. “The food is way better and life, I like it here more.”

The 23-year-old played a variety of sports growing up, including basketball, before committing to baseball. Teng, who ranks as the Giants 30th best prospect by MLB, was signed as an international free agent by the Minnesota Twins in Oct. 2017.

Teng said it was difficult coming to a new country as a teenager with a new language.

“I felt fear because my first time coming to America my English was bad,” Teng said. “I needed someone with me to go anywhere.”

Teng spent his first two professional seasons with a translator but stopped using one last year. He said he has been trying to speak more with teammates.

“I don’t have a translator so I need to talk more, and now I feel it is getting better,” Teng said. “Sometimes I can talk straight with my teammates.”

Flying Squirrels first year pitching coach Paul Oseguera said despite the language barrier, Teng is still a big part of the clubhouse.

“He’s just a great teammate,” Oseguera said. “He brings lots of energy, he likes to play cards, he likes to hang out just like all of them, and he always has a positive attitude.”

Oseguera said Teng’s work ethic stood out to him when they began working together this season.

“He’s just an incredibly hard worker,” Oseguera said. “If he struggles or has a great outing he still comes back with the same mindset of, 'What can I do better?'”

Teng finished 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA over 42.2 innings in rookie league. He had a successful start to his second pro season moving to the Single-A Twins affiliate Cedar Falls Kernels, where he earned Midwestern League pitcher of the week following a 10 strikeout performance.

Teng was traded to the Giants, along with right-hander Prelander Berroa and right fielder Jaylin Davis, for right-hander Sam Dyson halfway through the 2019 season. He finished the summer with the then-Giants Single-A affiliate Augusta GreenJackets.

He finished his second season 7-0 with a 1.58 ERA, forcing batters to hit a career low .194. Teng earned an invite to the Giants spring training in 2021 before being assigned to the High-A Eugene Emeralds. Last season Teng went 5-6 with a 4.33 ERA over a career high 21 starts.

Teng joined the Flying Squirrels on April 7 and has had an up and down start to life in Double-A. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and has 52 strikeouts to go along with 27 walks. He was pulled after 2.2 innings, allowing four hits including two home runs and walking three batters, against the Erie Seawolves on June 7.

Teng said he is working with pitching coach Paul Oseguera on improving his accuracy and the quality of his fastball. Exactly 60 percent of his pitches have been strikes so far this season.

Teng offers a five-pitch mix, including a two-seam fastball, cutter, curveball, changeup and four-seam fastball. Oseguera said Teng has a special ability to throw non-fastball pitches with speed.

“He spins the ball really well,” Oseguera said. “To have those type of pitch selections make a day pretty hard for the hitter.”