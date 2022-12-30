Take two for Carson Wentz will ask much less of the quarterback

Carson Wentz will wear the same Washington Commanders helmet he did last time he took the field as the starter, in Week 6. He'll play with the same teammates and take instructions from the same coaches.

What he does, though, will most likely bear little resemblance to those games.

After an offseason trade to acquire Wentz, coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner went out of their way to showcase him early in the season, asking Wentz to carry the offense on his back. It didn't work.

Since then, Turner has settled into an offensive identity where the team's running backs, primarily Brian Robinson Jr., set the tone, and the quarterback is merely there to facilitate great plays by Washington's star receivers.

In short, Wentz is no longer the lead singer. He's just part of the orchestra.

It's possible Turner changes directions Sunday, but it seems far more likely, and prudent, that he'll stick with the game plan that backup Taylor Heinicke ran to success.

"Just the way they run, the way the o-line moves people up front - and I think it's always fun to just see Brian, especially finishing runs," Wentz said. "He is hit at two yards, but all of a sudden we're in second-and-5, stuff like that I think can just wear down an opponent.

"It has been fun for me to see from the sideline, and I'm excited to see it first-hand and see how that potentially opens up some other things in the passing game and to be a part of that, and then just distribute the ball to the playmakers."

While Heinicke kept the team rolling, and made spectacular plays that saved wins (and a tie), the Commanders are excited to see how Wentz's arm can enhance the deep throws that have been more open since the emergence of the run game.

Heinicke has had a handful of 30- and 40-yard completions in the past month that have been big plays, but could have been touchdowns if the ball had been thrown a little harder, and a little quicker, to allow the receiver to catch it in stride.

Turner noted that play-action passes have been particularly successful now that opponents have to respect Robinson and the run, and the coordinator is hopeful Wentz won't feel a need to make something happen on every snap.

"I think it takes a little bit of the pressure off of him, not throwing, not having quite as many pass attempts," Turner said. "Again, you never know how the game's going to go, you know, we might have to get into that mode or whatever at some point. But yeah, being able to run the ball, having that set up the play-action pass, I think that's just stuff that'll help him.”

One player who seems likely to have his stock boosted is receiver Jahan Dotson, who was Wentz's favorite target during training camp.

Dotson, a rookie, already has seven touchdowns this year, despite missing more than a month of the season with an injury.

"I feel very good with whoever is at quarterback," Dotson said. "I'm just going to try to do my job, be the best receiver possible, and get open for whoever it is and try to make plays for the team."

A priority for Wentz, though, will be making sure to involve Terry McLaurin, who cracked 100 yards just once in the first six weeks.

His stats exploded under Heinicke, but this week McLaurin said he believes Wentz will be able to take over and keep the offense rolling at a high level.

That will be crucial given the stakes of the game – Wentz is not entering with an acclimation period available.

Washington probably has to win its final two games to make the postseason, though there are scenarios where the Commanders can win one and get some help.

Turner said version 2.0 of Carson Wentz will turn some heads.

"I think a lot of times when guys get injured or they stop playing, and you kind of take a step back when you've already been out there, you kind of see it from another perspective," Turner said. "It can help just provide clarity.

"Just being able to get the ball out of his hand, distribute it, not trying to think, 'Hey, there's gonna be something better; let me wait and see,' but just understand where the guys are, get it out, and let guys catch and run - not take the extra hits."

Note: Washington will celebrate the famed "Hogs" offensive line on Sunday, and will unveil its new hog-themed mascot. Despite a press release earlier in the week expressing dissatisfaction that the Hogs are not receiving royalties for the mascot, most of the linemen are expected to be in attendance, as well as former coach Joe Gibbs, who will serve as the honorary captain.