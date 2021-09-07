Tanya Snyder gives first interview since becoming co-CEO of Washington Football Team, says she's making 'changes that I've wanted to make for a long time'

New Washington Football Team co-CEO Tanya Snyder, the wife of CEO Dan Snyder, gave her first interview since being named to the position, a podcast with ESPN's Adam Schefter that was released on Tuesday.
The Snyder family retained control of the team after a year-long investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment at the team facility. That investigation found a "toxic culture" in Ashburn.
Separately, the Snyders purchased out the team's minority owners after a nasty battle that spilled into courtrooms across the country. The family now owns 100% of the team.
"It's been one of the most difficult years in mine, Dan and I know my family, in our lives," Tanya Snyder said. "But I think, you know, being on the other side of where we are and learning just a tremendous amount - and my style and my wish is to turn all of these into blessings, to make the most of where we are today.
"We're 100% owners, and we're in a much stronger position to be able to make each and every change that we need to make. So that I'm very excited about.
"(The past year was) a cross between a, I don't know, a crime show and a nightmare movie. But I'm here to tell you that today, I know we are doing everything possible. And I think where we've ended up and where we're heading, I couldn't be more excited. So for that, I think it's a blessing."
Tanya Snyder said she's in the building every day working, and after 20 years of watching from the sidelines, is ready to inject herself into the conversation.
"I'm diving in, I'm so excited," she said. "And I'm able to implement and make changes that I've wanted to make for a long time and have recommended...
"I've always had a respect for people we've had in the position that were hired and paid very well and, you know, to do a job and let them do their job. I did have meetings and I tried to give input and feedback. Most of which, you know, nothing happened.
"So I couldn't be more excited to make the changes and get involved, and I'm doing everything I can every day. The days are like 5 minutes fast."
Snyder said after the allegations hit, it would have been easy for her family to call it quits and sell the team, but she refused to do so.
"I had a kind of a had a mama bear instinct that just like a lightning bolt went up through my body," she said. "And, you know, I think we could have very easily ran away and been fine and sailed away.
"But that's not that's not who we are. That's not what I want to teach my kids. And that is, and that is one thing that I'll tell you gives me the strength to sit here today and to talk to you with conviction to know that what we're doing right now and where we are is where we should be, and the best place possible. And it's truly with love and passion for the NFL and the Washington Football Team."
Snyder referenced being nervous to conduct the interview, given that she has mostly remained out of the spotlight over the years.
During the conversation, she spoke highly of the team currently in place, including coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright.
"Jason and Dan met each other on Zoom," she said. "And it was like, you know, it was like a love connection. It was really very cute."
She added: "So we feel like we're just drew a line in the sand and we've crossed over and just, it's a whole new era, we couldn't be more excited about it."
She also noted that Dan Snyder has always gone out of his way to help the team's players.
"Dan has always loved and cared about the players, and would do anything he could, you know, to help each and every one," Tanya Snyder said. "So I think he and I have a bit of that, you know, we want to do so much at times, it's it's hard to feel like you can accomplish everything."
Snyder said she's driven by the opportunities in front of her to help transform the team in the coming years, including a rebranding next spring and a future new stadium.
She said: "Where it puts me is wanting to dig my heels in stronger and get off the bench, stand up, get active and just go into action mode. And that's exactly what I've done."
