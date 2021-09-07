Tanya Snyder gives first interview since becoming co-CEO of Washington Football Team, says she's making 'changes that I've wanted to make for a long time'

Tanya Snyder said she's in the building every day working, and after 20 years of watching from the sidelines, is ready to inject herself into the conversation.

"I'm diving in, I'm so excited," she said. "And I'm able to implement and make changes that I've wanted to make for a long time and have recommended...

"I've always had a respect for people we've had in the position that were hired and paid very well and, you know, to do a job and let them do their job. I did have meetings and I tried to give input and feedback. Most of which, you know, nothing happened.

"So I couldn't be more excited to make the changes and get involved, and I'm doing everything I can every day. The days are like 5 minutes fast."

Snyder said after the allegations hit, it would have been easy for her family to call it quits and sell the team, but she refused to do so.

"I had a kind of a had a mama bear instinct that just like a lightning bolt went up through my body," she said. "And, you know, I think we could have very easily ran away and been fine and sailed away.