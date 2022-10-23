Taylor Heinicke does it again, besting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

LANDOVER, Md. — Taylor Heinicke's play, as usual, was not a work of art. The final score was, though.

Commanders 23, Packers 21. The giant slayer did it again.

Heinicke has now defeated Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr in his brief, but memorable, career as an NFL starter.

Things looked bleak early on Sunday, with Heinicke struggling to complete passes and get into a rhythm.

A pick-6 interception by the Packers gave Green Bay a 14-3 lead, but the Commanders made a commitment to the ground game, and it paid off with big days for Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., helping open up the offense.

Washington scored on its first three drives of the second half, pushing the lead out of Green Bay's reach.

Meanwhile, the Packers continued their season-long struggles, and Rodgers looked frustrated on the sidelines as his offense failed to generate any momentum.

Both teams are now 3-4. For the Packers, it's a massive letdown for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

For Washington it is improbable life breathed into a season that seemed dead just a week ago after a lackluster victory against Chicago.

That game, though, included starting quarterback Carson Wentz breaking his finger, clearing the way for Heinicke to resume the post he held for most of last year.

He may not have dazzled in a traditional way, but Heinicke extended enough plays to create a season-saving victory for the Commanders.

Heinicke also continued to show why he's a favorite in the locker room, greeting each of the players and encouraging them as they came out of the tunnel during pregame.