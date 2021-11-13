Taylor Heinicke gets a rematch against the Bucs, the team that made him famous

“Yeah, we basically were getting ready for Alex [Smith], and we knew he was going to be sitting in the middle of the pocket,” Arians said. “So there were certain things we were doing, and not knowing Taylor and not knowing he was going to play, it was difficult.”

Washington is in true “nobody believes in us” territory entering the game.

It is a 9.5-point underdog in Vegas, and FanDuel reported Friday afternoon that 89% of the money is on Brady and the Bucs anyway.

A loss would put the team at 2-7, which is where it was last year before going on a late-season run.

An upset win, never unthinkable in the NFL, would change the narrative and affirm coach Rivera’s dominance in the second half of seasons.

On the menu: Brady is famous for his TB12 diet, and Washington’s players were asked what they made of it this week.

Heinicke spent three weeks on New England’s practice squad.

“I remember seeing him have a meal made every three hours, and he was always munching on something or drinking something,” Heinicke said. “I kind of just stick to what they’ve got here and go home and order some DoorDash.”