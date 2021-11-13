Taylor Heinicke gets a rematch against the Bucs, the team that made him famous

ASHBURN — When Taylor Heinicke finally got home at about 2 a.m., and the pain of the separated shoulder was beginning to set in, he started answering texts he had received from just about anybody he’s ever met.
“I kind of knew that my life had changed at that point,” Heinicke said.
Washington’s emergency quarterback stayed with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blow for blow in a first-round playoff game before ultimately losing to the eventual Super Bowl champs.
“That game is probably the reason I’m still here,” Heinicke said this week. “It brings back good memories and stuff, but it’s a new challenge this week, and hopefully we can have a better outcome this year.”
Heinicke entered that Tampa game uncertain about his future, and while he’s earned himself a spot on the roster, it’s his starting gig that’s uncertain after Sunday, with coach Ron Rivera hinting to the team website last week that he was mulling a switch to Kyle Allen.
The obstacle in Heinicke’s way is formidable. Brady has a number of things going his way — he’s coming off a bye and off a loss, and has had to hear this week about how close last year’s game was.
Tampa coach Bruce Arians chalked that up to a lack of knowledge about Heinicke. That won’t be a problem this week.
“Yeah, we basically were getting ready for Alex [Smith], and we knew he was going to be sitting in the middle of the pocket,” Arians said. “So there were certain things we were doing, and not knowing Taylor and not knowing he was going to play, it was difficult.”
Washington is in true “nobody believes in us” territory entering the game.
It is a 9.5-point underdog in Vegas, and FanDuel reported Friday afternoon that 89% of the money is on Brady and the Bucs anyway.
A loss would put the team at 2-7, which is where it was last year before going on a late-season run.
An upset win, never unthinkable in the NFL, would change the narrative and affirm coach Rivera’s dominance in the second half of seasons.
On the menu: Brady is famous for his TB12 diet, and Washington’s players were asked what they made of it this week.
Heinicke spent three weeks on New England’s practice squad.
“I remember seeing him have a meal made every three hours, and he was always munching on something or drinking something,” Heinicke said. “I kind of just stick to what they’ve got here and go home and order some DoorDash.”
Receiver Terry McLaurin said he has his own pregame routine.
“Spaghetti and meat sauce,” he said. “I get a little protein, with the broccoli. I get a little bit of Oreo milkshake, too. That’s a routine, though. I’m a big routine guy.
“Every day, I’m the first one in that line like, ‘I need that milkshake.’”
