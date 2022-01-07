Taylor Heinicke gets one more start Sunday, capping off a season where he finally achieved his NFL dream

"As hard as this season's been, the roller coaster of ups and downs and COVID, injuries, off-the-field stuff, it's been a dream come true," he said. "I've wanted to start in this league since I was born. I wish it kind of went a little bit differently, but there's a lot to learn from. Hopefully I'm here in the coming years."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner vouched for that part, telling reporters this week that, "Taylor's gonna be here" in the future.

It's unlikely that means Heinicke will be the starter, nor do his numbers suggest that there will be a stampede of interest to trade for his services, but that assurance of a job is something Heinicke has never before had entering an NFL offseason.

Turner chalked it up to the way he earned the respect of his teammates.

"I think whatever people want to say about him, I think no one can deny his toughness, his fight," Turner said. "The players on the team, they love him, they respect him. All those guys play hard, and play hard for him, and battle for him. Those are the kind of things that I felt like we would see.