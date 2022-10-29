Taylor Heinicke getting his kicks with NFL victories

Taylor Heinicke resumed a Monday tradition this week, buying a pair of Jordan sneakers with green and gold accents.

Heinicke's contract with the Washington Commanders is largely incentive driven. He gets a $125,000 bonus every time the team wins a game where he plays the majority of the snaps at quarterback.

Last year, Heinicke started indulging himself every time he earned a check, buying a pair of shoes with the color scheme of the team he defeated.

Seeing the Packers-themed shoes from a nearby locker, running back Brian Robinson Jr. joked that Heinicke had a ways to go to catch up.

"He's trying to get his shoe game like mine," Robinson said. "But you've gotta get a new pair of shoes every week if you want to be like me."

Robinson's collection is the product of time - his size 13 feet don't stand out in the Commanders locker room, but he's been wearing that size since eighth grade, and said he's kept every pair he's had since then.

The duo will get to work Sunday on acquiring Heinicke a new pair, as the Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts.

For the first time in his career, Heinicke won't be in the position of trailblazing underdog, but instead is facing a second-year quarterback whose style has been compared to Heinicke by many.

Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger is making his first NFL start, and his size (6-foot-1) and tendency to scramble has drawn the comparisons.

Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi has played with both, having suited up alongside Ehlinger at Texas.

"I mean, they're a little bit (similar)," Cosmi said. "And they both wear No. 4."

Ehlinger's debut didn't move the line in Vegas, where the Colts were installed as 3-point favorites, and remain so even after Matt Ryan was benched.

That may be less an endorsement of the youngster and more of an indictment on Ryan, who has struggled since Indianapolis traded for him this offseason.

Washington can relate, having suffered growing pains of its own with Carson Wentz before his injury.

Heinicke will get the ball for at least the next three weeks, though, and teammates were reminded what he was capable of last week.

"He does a lot of plays where it's like, 'Oh crap, how did you get out of that one?'" Cosmi said. "He's an exciting player to watch. And his background story is great. I think everybody kind of roots for him for those reasons."

Heinicke has worked with offensive coordinator Scott Turner on improving his timing, which paid off with a game-sealing throw to Terry McLaurin against the Packers.

"The longer you can extend a play, good things can happen, but also, bad things can happen," he said. "There's that fine line of kind of eluding (pressure) and then trying to find a safe option to get the ball downfield."

In Turner's ideal world, Heinicke won't have to make that decision often, because Robinson and the rushing attack are doing the bulk of the work.

Robinson and Antonio Gibson both found success on the ground last week, giving the Commanders a 14-minute time of possession advantage that helped keep the Packers in check.

The good vibes from the win continued into Monday, as tight end Logan Thomas hosted what Heinicke described as his "infamous" Halloween party.

Heinicke dressed as Austin Powers, while Wentz was Rip Wheeler from "Yellowstone."

"We had a good time there," Heinicke said.

From there it was back to work, preparing for an Indianapolis defense that will test just how hot the Commanders offense has become.