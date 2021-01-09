Taylor Heinicke goes toe-to-toe with Tom Brady for four quarters as Washington loses memorable playoff game

LANDOVER, Md. - The quarterback who wasn't good enough to start in the XFL nearly matched Tom Brady throw for throw.
In a wild night in the NFL playoffs, Taylor Heinicke, who joined the Washington Football Team just five weeks ago, nearly pulled off an upset for the ages.
Instead, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made just enough plays to emerge with a 31-23 victory in a wild card game.
Heinicke, a college standout at Old Dominion, was brought in as an emergency option in Washington but ended up starting in the season's most important game after Alex Smith was unable to play with a right calf injury.
Heinicke hadn't played since he was a backup in the XFL this spring. When no NFL opportunity materialized, he went back to ODU to finish his degree.
Washington had the ball, down by 8 points, with 2:49 remaining, but after driving into Buccaneers territory, Heinicke's magic ran out when he was sacked on third down, and a fourth-down heave went incomplete.
His crowning achievement came at the end of the third quarter, when he somehow eluded Tampa Bay's pass rush and ran for an 8-yard touchdown that turned heads across the league - Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes tweeted his appreciation as Heinicke suddenly became the league's hottest story.
Shortly after that, Heinicke injured his shoulder. He went to the locker room for treatment, then returned and led Washington to one more touchdown to keep the Football Team in the game.
Washington's defense, one of the league's best all season, struggled to contain Brady, one of the best ever.
Brady finished with 381 yards passing, and made plays when it mattered to keep Tampa Bay ahead the entire game.
Washington had a number of near-misses, including a drive where an uncalled pass interference penalty would have given the team the ball in the red zone, and another where Brandon Scherff was whistled for his first holding call of the year, but there was no holding to be seen on replay.
The Football Team also did itself in, including a decision to try a surprise onside kick that was unsuccessful.
Washington's season ends with a 7-10 record and the NFC East title.
