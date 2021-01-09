Taylor Heinicke goes toe-to-toe with Tom Brady for four quarters as Washington loses memorable playoff game

LANDOVER, Md. - The quarterback who wasn't good enough to start in the XFL nearly matched Tom Brady throw for throw.

In a wild night in the NFL playoffs, Taylor Heinicke, who joined the Washington Football Team just five weeks ago, nearly pulled off an upset for the ages.

Instead, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made just enough plays to emerge with a 31-23 victory in a wild card game.

Heinicke, a college standout at Old Dominion, was brought in as an emergency option in Washington but ended up starting in the season's most important game after Alex Smith was unable to play with a right calf injury.

Heinicke hadn't played since he was a backup in the XFL this spring. When no NFL opportunity materialized, he went back to ODU to finish his degree.

Washington had the ball, down by 8 points, with 2:49 remaining, but after driving into Buccaneers territory, Heinicke's magic ran out when he was sacked on third down, and a fourth-down heave went incomplete.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}