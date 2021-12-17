Taylor Heinicke heads to COVID list, is Washington's 22nd player, leaves team with no experienced QBs for Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was added to the team's COVID list on Friday morning, throwing Sunday's game against Philadelphia into serious doubt.

With the move, Washington now has 22 players and more than 50% of its starters on the list.

Backup Kyle Allen was put on the COVID list earlier this week.

The quarterback is the most important position in football, and for Washington, they don't have any with game experience in DC.

The team signed Garrett Gilbert off the New England Patriots practice squad to be the emergency starter if the game is played on Sunday.

Gilbert played for the Carolina Panthers in 2018, taking some game snaps when both Heinicke and Allen were injured.

The other potential starter is Kyle Schurmur, a practice squad player from Vanderbilt. The team also brought in Jordan Ta'amu this week, who played with Heinicke in the XFL, to help bolster practice depth.

Washington is scheduled to practice at 11:40 a.m. on Friday.