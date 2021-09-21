Taylor Heinicke is now an NFL star, but he's also still just a regular guy

ASHBURN — With no game this past weekend, Taylor Heinicke had big plans.

“Watched a lot of college football, watched a lot of NFL football, had a couple Heinekens,” the quarterback said.

Heinicke’s 15 minutes of fame, achieved in January during his playoff duel with Tom Brady, have been indefinitely extended.

The former Old Dominion star is now the starter for the Washington Football Team and logged his first NFL win against the New York Giants last week, ahead of a three-day weekend for the players.

Success hasn’t changed Heinicke, though, as evidenced by his weekend plans.

He showed up for his weekly press conference in a NASA T-shirt and noted that his teammates have ragged on him about his rags.

“They actually gave me a lot of flack last year because I was wearing some beat-up Vans [shoes], and I was wearing the same sweatpants every day,” Heinicke said with a laugh.

He can afford an upgrade now if he wants. The win represented the first big payday of his career, a $125,000 bonus in his incentive-laden contract.