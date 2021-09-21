Taylor Heinicke is now an NFL superstar, but he's also still just a regular guy

"We're all getting back into the locker room," Heinicke remembered. "There's, I want to say, four 24-packs of Bud Light Seltzer, and we're like, 'What's this for?' It's like, you guys won, it's for you guys. With that and everybody winning the $4,000, we're all pretty pumped. So yeah, we were having a good time in there."

Now he's having a good time in Washington, though his success still hasn't led to a call from the beer company.

He shared photos on social media of him drinking a Heineken during the weekend, but he's still waiting on the endorsement deal.

"I'm trying man, I'm trying," he said. "At some point I might just start calling out Bud Light."

(Bud Light responded on its Twitter account: "Ready and waiting.")

On Tuesday, though, it was back to work in Ashburn.

Despite being 28 years old, Heinicke still is working through a number of NFL firsts, and Sunday in Buffalo will mark his first road start, so the team was working on its silent count snaps during practice.

Heinicke also knows that working on his durability will be necessary. He said he left the Chargers game with a bruised shin and has been wearing a compression sleeve on it since then.