Taylor Heinicke knew his time would come, and he feels ready to seize it against Packers

The most famous quarterback in Sunday's Commanders-Packers game is Aaron Rodgers.

Taylor Heinicke, though, at least merits name recognition. That's according to rookie Jahan Dotson, who said he was aware of Heinicke's most famous play before he was drafted to the Commanders.

"I'd heard, of, you know, 'the Heinicke,'" he said, mimicking the quarterback's dive for the pylon in a 2020 playoff game against the Buccaneers.

"But I really didn't know Taylor that much. Getting to know him, he's a great guy. I always say he's the coolest quarterback in the room, with the most swag."

Heinicke played virtually the entire 2021 season after Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured, but was demoted back to second-string after the arrival of Carson Wentz this offseason.

Still, he knew to be ready when his time came, and it happened quickly - Heinicke will start the next few weeks as Wentz recovers from a broken finger.

Heinicke knew one of the things holding him back was an inability to throw deep passes the way the league's top quarterbacks do, so he put a particular emphasis on growing that part of his game this offseason.

He also said time and space helped him process the lessons learned through 15 starts, which he admitted left him "a bit overwhelmed" as the season progressed and the toll on his body grew.

On Wednesday, he said he harbors no ill will towards the team for choosing to trade for Wentz.

"I understood it and I get it," Heinicke said. "You're always looking for the next best guy in this league, and that's the only way you get better. So, I understood it, I accepted it and I just kept working hard, and that's the only thing I could do. That's the only thing I could control.

"Throughout the whole offseason I was like, I'm going to prepare like I'm starting, because who knows what's going to happen."

Now he'll move from one of the easiest jobs in sports - backup quarterback - to one of the toughest.

Heinicke has the unquestioned support of the locker room, which spoke glowingly of his character this week, but players know the task ahead is a daunting one as well.

"He comes into every game with confidence he can help us win, and he's going to try to make any play possible to help us do that," receiver Terry McLaurin said.

"I know we've had some quarterback changes over the years, but having a guy who you have worked with, who the receiver group has worked with, that makes it a smooth transition. His ability to extend plays is really big for us. The heart he plays with, I feel like a lot of guys galvanize behind that. I know he's going to give us a good chance to be successful this weekend."

Success would keep the Commanders in the conversation for another week, though it appears they're chasing a wild-card playoff spot at this point given the early-season success of the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants.

It might also help quiet some of the noise surrounding the franchise, which had another bad week in off-the-field headlines, from Colts owner Jim Irsay discussing Dan Snyder being forced to sell the team, to a 50-50 charity raffle winner complaining that his check from the team bounced.

"Obviously with social media and everything that's out there, you see what's going on," McLaurin said. "But as players, we just try to do the best job we can to focus on the things going on in the locker room and on the field."

Sunday, that will mean giving Heinicke the best chance to lead the Commanders to victory.

His style is markedly different than Wentz's, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner will have to account for that in the playcalling.

"The kid's a gamer," tight end Logan Thomas said. "I think everybody knows that."