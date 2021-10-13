Taylor Heinicke knows better than to try to imitate Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, but he wants to return to form

ASHBURN - When Taylor Heinicke was still an unemployed quarterback, he'd help out at high school camps, and shook his head as he watched young players trying to imitate Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

"I'm like, listen, you're not Mahomes," Heinicke said. "That's something that he can do. We can't. I do like watching him play - it's really fun to watch. But I don't try and pick up any type of stuff from his game. Because that would probably get me in trouble."

Heinicke will get to take his own advice this weekend, as Washington (2-3) and Kansas City (2-3) both try to get in gear after sluggish outings.

It's clear that Heinicke doesn't have the physical gifts Mahomes has - Heinicke's passes come off his hand with significantly less zip, and can't travel quite as far.

But the two do share an intense competitive drive, which was on display Wednesday as Washington returned to practice.

Heinicke described himself as having been angry since Sunday's loss to the Saints.

At his weekly press conference, he didn't wear a retro t-shirt as he usually does, but came dressed in an understated Nike sweatshirt.