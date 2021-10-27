Taylor Heinicke says he's back to his playmaking ways, was 'trying to be someone I wasn't'

ASHBURN - Taylor Heinicke didn't return from Lambeau Field with a win, but he did bring back a renewed sense of what it will take for him to have NFL success.

The Washington quarterback acknowledged that he had been trying to be more of a true pocket passer against the Saints and Chiefs, and that led to him not being able to take advantage of his playmaking strengths.

"I had a different mindset to where I didn't want to lose the job, and that resulted in bad play, in my opinion," he said. "I think when I go out there and just have fun and have nothing to lose, that's when I feel like I'm at my best.

"Green Bay was easy for me to go up there and play like that. I felt like a little kid out there just playing in the stadium I've always wanted to play in. I feel like I had a good game, just a couple things here and there that just didn't work out. So I feel like the mindset of playing like you have nothing to lose is when I play my best."

Those couple things were red zone plays that resulted in a statistical anomaly for the Football Team - they had no punts in Sunday's game (the first time in Tress Way's career he's gone unused), but also only scored 10 points.

Since 1970, that combination of no punts and 10 or fewer points has only happened four times.