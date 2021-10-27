Taylor Heinicke says he's back to his playmaking ways, was 'trying to be someone I wasn't'

ASHBURN - Taylor Heinicke didn't return from Lambeau Field with a win, but he did bring back a renewed sense of what it will take for him to have NFL success.
The Washington quarterback acknowledged that he had been trying to be more of a true pocket passer against the Saints and Chiefs, and that led to him not being able to take advantage of his playmaking strengths.
"I had a different mindset to where I didn't want to lose the job, and that resulted in bad play, in my opinion," he said. "I think when I go out there and just have fun and have nothing to lose, that's when I feel like I'm at my best.
"Green Bay was easy for me to go up there and play like that. I felt like a little kid out there just playing in the stadium I've always wanted to play in. I feel like I had a good game, just a couple things here and there that just didn't work out. So I feel like the mindset of playing like you have nothing to lose is when I play my best."
Those couple things were red zone plays that resulted in a statistical anomaly for the Football Team - they had no punts in Sunday's game (the first time in Tress Way's career he's gone unused), but also only scored 10 points.
Since 1970, that combination of no punts and 10 or fewer points has only happened four times.
It's led to a general sense of optimism that things are turning around, but also an increased importance on picking up a win against the lowly Broncos on Sunday.
"I felt we played a lot better than 10 points. I think a lot of people feel that way too," Heinicke said. "So again, we moved the ball well, but when we get down in the red zone, you have to score touchdowns. That's how you win games. That’s going to be a big point of emphasis this week."
Heinicke said for him personally, it's about finding the line between protecting his health and availability for the team, but also being able to use his feet and make plays on the move, as he did Sunday in rushing for 95 yards.
It was also noted that two of the quarterback's best games, against the Falcons and Packers, came when he had a bigger emotional stake - he's from the Atlanta area and grew up a Green Bay fan.
"I'm going to try and carry that over to Denver and weeks after that, but I get what you're saying," Heinicke said. "But I think just playing like there's nothing to lose, I feel like that's when I play my best.
He added: "I was trying to be someone I wasn't (against the Saints and Chiefs). So yeah, that's something I'm working on and hopefully, you know, Green Bay rolls on over to Denver."
Note: Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was the first NFL owner to publicly call for the release of the investigation into the Washington Football Team, doing so at Wednesday's league meetings in New York.
Davis wondered about the timing of the leaking of the emails involving Jon Gruden, and said he was not given a reason for delays in his team being told about them.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said he will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team, saying the league is protecting the identities of those who testified, though at least 12 of those women have come forward to call for the release of a redacted report.
Davis would like the league to release a written report of the investigation.
“I would like to see some of the things that were charged,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD