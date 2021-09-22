Taylor Heinicke signs endorsement deal with Bud Light after getting spurned by Heineken

ASHBURN - A day after declaring he might have to switch beer allegiances, Taylor Heinicke made Heineken pay for sleeping on his success.

The Washington Football Team quarterback, one of the league's best feel-good stories this year, signed an endorsement deal Wednesday with Bud Light, which declared his new nickname to be "Bud Lighticke" in a social media post.

Heinicke's name made for a natural association with the Dutch beer company, and he said his reps reached out after his star performance in a playoff game last year.

"My agent said they had a 24-pack sent to me at home, but I never received it," Heinicke, a former ODU star, said. "They said they can't deliver to my address, but there's a gas station a block away that has Heinickens? Yeah, yeah."

Now that Heinicke is the team's starting quarterback, The Times-Dispatch asked him Tuesday if he was making any progress getting an endorsement deal.

"I'm trying," he said. "But at some point I might just start calling out Bud Light."

The American beer company was listening.

Heinicke and the Football Team take on the Buffalo Bills in Heinicke's first road start on Sunday afternoon.