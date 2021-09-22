 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor Heinicke signs endorsement deal with Bud Light after getting spurned by Heineken
0 Comments

Taylor Heinicke signs endorsement deal with Bud Light after getting spurned by Heineken

  • 0
20210912_SPO_WASH

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before a Week 1 game.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

ASHBURN - A day after declaring he might have to switch beer allegiances, Taylor Heinicke made Heineken pay for sleeping on his success.

The Washington Football Team quarterback, one of the league's best feel-good stories this year, signed an endorsement deal Wednesday with Bud Light, which declared his new nickname to be "Bud Lighticke" in a social media post.

Heinicke's name made for a natural association with the Dutch beer company, and he said his reps reached out after his star performance in a playoff game last year.

"My agent said they had a 24-pack sent to me at home, but I never received it," Heinicke, a former ODU star, said. "They said they can't deliver to my address, but there's a gas station a block away that has Heinickens? Yeah, yeah."

Now that Heinicke is the team's starting quarterback, The Times-Dispatch asked him Tuesday if he was making any progress getting an endorsement deal.

"I'm trying," he said. "But at some point I might just start calling out Bud Light."

The American beer company was listening.

Heinicke and the Football Team take on the Buffalo Bills in Heinicke's first road start on Sunday afternoon.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach teacher Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman to work an NFL game as an official
Professional Sports

Virginia Beach teacher Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman to work an NFL game as an official

Maia Chaka, a Norfolk State University graduate and Virginia Beach teacher, on Sunday became the first Black female referee to work an NFL game. Chaka was the line judge in Carolina’s victory over the New York Jets — six months after she was promoted to full-time NFL official. Chaka is the second woman to officiate an NFL game after Sarah Thomas, who became an NFL official in 2015 and worked ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News