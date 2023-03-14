Taylor Heinicke is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, bringing him close to home and closing the chapter on a remarkable two-and-a-half year run with the Washington Commanders.

The agreement in Atlanta is reportedly for two years and up to $10 million per year after incentives.

Washington paid Heinicke about $1.5 million per year each of the last two years, and had interest in bringing him back, but not at too high of a price point.

Heinicke posted a farewell message on Instagram.

"Wanted to take a moment and say THANK YOU to Washington!" he wrote. "The love and support has been unmatched the last couple years. The memories I'll cherish forever. You gave me a second chance and it's forever changed my life."

The Falcons get a much-needed veteran voice in their quarterback room, as they continue to work with last year's draft pick, Desmond Ridder, who was a college star at Cincinnati.

Heinicke, an Old Dominion alumnus, just finished his third season with the franchise where he rose to fame in 2020 as a COVID emergency backup who nearly defeated Tom Brady in a playoff game.

The Commanders will move forward with second-year quarterback Sam Howell, and will look to add a veteran of their own under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

