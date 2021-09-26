Taylor Heinicke struggles in Washington loss to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For two minutes, it looked as though Washington’s two touchdowns might turn the tides of what was becoming a blowout win for the Bills. Antonio Gibson weaved through on an elusive, 73-yard touchdown run, and Taylor Heinicke dove for the pylon two after a bizarre kickoff that was recovered by Dustin Hopkins.

But then Washington returned to the same miscues that resulted in its eventual 43-21 defeat. Heinicke, who threw his first interception of the afternoon in the first quarter, nearly threw an exactly identical one at the end of the first half. Buffalo managed two field goals in the final two minutes of the second quarter, and then continued to build on that lead in the second half.

Heinicke tossed an ill-advised throw toward a double-covered Adam Humphries for his second interception during the third quarter. On the other end, the defense struggled to pressure Allen, finishing with one sack while the quarterback tossed four touchdowns for 358 yards and added another rushing. Heinicke, on the other hand, finished 14 of 24 for 212 yards.