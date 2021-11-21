Taylor Heinicke upstages Cam Newton in his Carolina homecoming; Washington claims back-to-back wins

Instead, Newton was sacked by Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams, ending the game.

The big plays by Bates and Smith-Williams show just how Washington has needed to lean on its depth this month. Neither was an opening-day starter. Bates was pressed into duty when Logan Thomas was injured, and Smith-Williams became a starter when Chase Young and Montez Sweat got injured.

For Smith-Williams, a North Carolina native, it was particularly sweet to be able to seal the victory.

"I mean, I grew up watching the Panthers - that was my team growing up," he said. "I loved Cam Newton growing up. It's a full-circle moment, right? So it was super exciting."

Late sack aside, both Newton and Heinicke delivered at a high level the entire game. Their combined line: 37-of-49 for 388 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Newton did it while playing up his dramatic return to the city. After his first touchdown, he took the ball to the Panthers' logo on the 50-yard line, then did his "Superman" celebration while the crowd roared.

Washington coach Ron Rivera put on less of a show but was no less touched by his return to the place where he coached for nearly a decade, thanking the fans after the game for an ovation he received while coming out for warmups.